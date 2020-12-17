SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.04

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $62.94, with a volume of 24620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

