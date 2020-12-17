SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.84

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 3853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -24.74.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 446,019 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 256,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

