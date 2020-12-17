SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

