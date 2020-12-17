Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS STCB opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Starco Brands has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.00.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

