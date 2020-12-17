StarterCoin (STAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,313.86 and $12.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin (STAC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

