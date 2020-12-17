Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.70

Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 270215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 38.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £14.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.69.

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

