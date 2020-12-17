Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.