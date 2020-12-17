Stephen W. Hope Sells 79 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 79 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $22,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Stephen W. Hope sold 83 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $19,319.08.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $292.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $293.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.38.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

