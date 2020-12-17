Steve Schrader Sells 15,152 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

