Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.26

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 6021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on STC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 37.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 46,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

