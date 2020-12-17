Stifel Firstegy Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Hold

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.42.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

