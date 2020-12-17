Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average volume of 745 call options.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after buying an additional 20,575,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 57.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,502,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 550,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,678. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.