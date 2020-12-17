Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MEI Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,151 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,746% compared to the average daily volume of 279 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 7,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.71. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

