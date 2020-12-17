Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,244 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,042% compared to the average volume of 284 put options.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 28.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.36 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

