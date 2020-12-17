Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,631 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,547% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

