Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,987 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 730 call options.

MDY stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.05. 128,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,785. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $418.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $79,500,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,582,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

