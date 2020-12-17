Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MicroStrategy Call Options (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 767 call options.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.16. 26,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,808. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $358.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,492.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,995,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 208.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 325.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.