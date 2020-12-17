Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of SYBT opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

