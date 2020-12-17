StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Glenn Henry Stevens Acquires 6,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Henry Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.19 per share, with a total value of $159,570.00.

Shares of SNEX opened at $53.21 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

