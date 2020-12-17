StormX (STMX) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. StormX has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00377294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,632,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling StormX

StormX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

