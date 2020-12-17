Strs Ohio Acquires 1,368,097 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368,097 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

