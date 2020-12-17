Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $152.97 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

