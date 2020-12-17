Strs Ohio Buys 99,628 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.37% of American Campus Communities worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

