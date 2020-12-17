Strs Ohio Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3,845.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Sirius XM worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $58,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.