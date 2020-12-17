Strs Ohio Has $20.69 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.