Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 27.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 17.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

