Strs Ohio Makes New $17.33 Million Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 289,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23,911.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,862 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 38.7% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 462,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.