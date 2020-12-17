Strs Ohio Sells 27,349 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,349 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $914,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,071.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.