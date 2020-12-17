Strs Ohio Sells 34,582 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,278,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

