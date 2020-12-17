Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

