Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$34.81 million for the quarter.

