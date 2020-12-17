Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

