Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,717,319 shares of company stock worth $310,006,029 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $1,222,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

