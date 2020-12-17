Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 2,635,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,145,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,416,504.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,717,319 shares of company stock valued at $310,006,029 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $1,222,000.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.