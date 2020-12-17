Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$4.86 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) Company Profile (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

