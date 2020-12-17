SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,251.13 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1,368.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.