Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Simmons assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6,173.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $156,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,701,005 shares of company stock worth $556,930,819 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.