Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.17. Approximately 6,165,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,129,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6,142.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,701,005 shares of company stock worth $556,930,819. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

