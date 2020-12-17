suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Cap of $6.37 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One suterusu token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $205,977.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

suterusu Token Profile

suterusu is a token. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

