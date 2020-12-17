SVB Leerink Boosts Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target to $50.00

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

