Sylo Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Sylo has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $171,678.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Sylo token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 241.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000214 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

