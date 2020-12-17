Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.64.

Synopsys stock opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.90. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $249.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

