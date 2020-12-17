Synopsys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,127 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after acquiring an additional 137,079 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Synopsys by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $248.10 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $249.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

