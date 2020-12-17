Synthetix Network Token (SNX) Market Cap Reaches $420.79 Million

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00026647 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Tidex, Kucoin and Gate.io. Synthetix Network Token has a market cap of $420.79 million and approximately $99.62 million worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Network Token Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 207,895,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,141,915 tokens. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official message board for Synthetix Network Token is blog.havven.io.

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

