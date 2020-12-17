Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

