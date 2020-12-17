Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CEO Sells $715,600.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SYX stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Systemax by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYX. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

