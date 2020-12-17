Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,010.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $113,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Systemax alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $93,216.00.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $37.08 on Thursday. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Systemax by 403.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Systemax by 238.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.