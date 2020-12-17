T Jay Collins Sells 20,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 71.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

