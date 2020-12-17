Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $102,334.45 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $962.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

