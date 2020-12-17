Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 1,696 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $962.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

